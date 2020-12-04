Turkey mulls capping new NPLs for six more months -sources

By Ebru Tuncay

ISTANBUL, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Turkey's bank regulator is considering extending by six months a grace period for reclassifying troubled loans as non-performing (NPL), in response to a worsening coronavirus outbreak, two bankers with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

In March, when the pandemic initially hit Turkey, the BDDK regulator adopted the rule under which banks delay shifting Stage 2 and other souring loans into the NPL category, in order to help businesses struggling with cash flow.

A further delay could bring more relief for the companies as the economy dips again, even while it deepens uncertainty about the true scale of Turkey's bad-loan problem following a currency crisis in 2018.

The BDDK declined to comment.

One of the sources close to the matter said an extension is now on the BDDK's agenda after the government in recent days adopted curfews and weekend lockdowns and closed dining rooms at restaurants and cafes to curb the spread of the virus.

"There is nothing concrete but they are discussing a six-month extension. They have to decide in December," the person said, requesting anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

The second source said the BDDK could decide by month end. No final decision had been made, the sources said.

Turkey's NPL ratio fell slightly below 4% at the end of October, from 5.4% at the end of 2019, due to the grace period and a spike in cheap credit meant to boost economic recovery from pandemic fallout. Analysts had expected NPLs to jump in the first quarter.

Bad loans have weighed on the financial sector since the 2018 crisis exposed the vulnerabilities of Turkish energy and construction companies after years of leveraging up on cheap foreign credit. With the lira hitting more record lows this year, foreign debts remain expensive.

Proposals to fix the problem, including transferring the loans to a separate fund, fizzled last year as banks, companies and the government stumbled over the details.

"The transparency of asset quality metrics has been weakened by substantial regulatory forbearance measures over the past two years," Yes El-Radhi, senior sovereign analyst at Capital Intelligence Ratings, said in a client note.

