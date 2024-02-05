Turkey monthly inflation up 6.7% as new cenbank chief settles in

Adds economist quote, graphic

ISTANBUL, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Turkey's inflation rate climbed a bit more than expected to 6.7% monthly and 64.86% annually in January, partly due to a big minimum wage jump and an array of new-year price updates, data showed on Monday, after a shuffle at the helm of the central bank.

The scheduled data came after the surprise resignationlate on Friday of Hafize Gaye Erkan as central bank governor, citing the need to protect her family from what she called a media smear campaign.

She had aggressively hiked interest rates to 45% from 8.5% since June in order to cool inflation. Her successor, Fatih Karahan, a former central bank deputy, has pledged to carry on the tight policy.

The monthly rise in the consumer price index (CPI) was above the 6.5% forecast in a Reuters poll, and up sharply from 2.93% in December. The poll predicted annual CPI of 64.5% last month, and the measure is expected to continue rising until mid-year.

Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said the high spike in monthly inflation in January was due to temporary effects and it is expected to converge in line with the targeted price path beginning this month.

The biggest monthly sectoral price rise in January was shown by health, hotels and restaurants, followed by other goods and services. Annually, education, transportation and food items also contributed to the rise, the Turkish Statistical Institute data showed.

The central bank said last month that after 3,650 basis points of hiking since June it had reached a sufficient level to ensure disinflation, signalling a halt.

The new chief Karahan was a former deputy governor at the bank who played a big role in orchestrating the policy stance.

Haluk Burumcekci, founding partner at Burumcekci Consulting, said price pressures could spill into the coming months and jeaopardise the central bank's 36% year-end inflation target.

"There seems to be a problem with the market not perceiving the new monetary policy stance that has emerged after the last MPC meeting as tight enough. However, we believe that the messages conveyed by the Bank in the last MPC meeting are strong on paper," Burumcekci said.

Economists await the central bank's quarterly inflation report on Thursday, to see whether and how much it raises year-end inflation expectations and how that might affect policy.

The domestic producer price index was up 4.14% month-on-month in January for an annual rise of 44.2%, the data showed.

