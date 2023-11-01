News & Insights

Turkey may exclude banks from inflation-adjusted accounting -minister

Credit: REUTERS/DILARA SENKAYA

November 01, 2023 — 02:40 am EDT

Written by Nevzat Devranoglu for Reuters ->

ANKARA, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Turkey will move to inflation-adjusted accounting, but financial institutions may be excluded from the practice, Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said late on Tuesday.

Turkish companies' end-2023 balance sheets will be inflation adjusted, with the practice expected to continue until 2026 due to current inflation forecasts, the Treasury told Reuters last week, a change analysts said would most affect the country's banks.

"We will move to inflation accounting. Maybe there'll be an exception for financial institutions, and we'll not include them to the practice. But apart from that, we will move into that practice," Simsek told a parliamentary commission.

The Treasury's revenue administration published a draft regulation this month detailing a move to inflation accounting.

Turkish annual consumer price inflation climbed to 61.53% in September, the most recently available data.

In the last two years, companies have sought to protect themselves from high inflation by purchasing fixed assets rather than leaving money in bank accounts. Those that have turned to non-monetary fixed assets are expected to receive higher profits and pay correspondingly higher taxes in 2024.

Turkish banks, which saw their average profit increases slow to 50% in the first half of this year following a 366% surge in 2022, would be among those affected most negatively by the move to inflation-adjusted accounting, analysts said.

"Banks will report perhaps a quarter of the profits they used to report," Soner Gokten, assistant professor for accounting and finance at Turkey's Baskent University, said last week.

(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Huseyin Hayatsever; Editing by Jamie Freed)

((Huseyin.Hayatsever@reuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.