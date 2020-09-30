Turkey lowers forex transaction, bank deposit taxes

Turkey lowered a tax on foreign currency transactions to 0.2% from 1%, the country's Official Gazette said on Wednesday, reversing a hike which was imposed in May of this year. [nL8N2D602P]

ISTANBUL, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Turkey lowered a tax on foreign currency transactions to 0.2% from 1%, the country's Official Gazette said on Wednesday, reversing a hike which was imposed in May of this year.

A tax of 0.1% was first applied in May 2019 and was then raised to first 0.2% and then 1% as authorities sought to discourage a so-called dollarization trend of Turks buying dollars and other hard currencies.

The Official Gazette also announced a cut in the withholding tax on bank deposits until year-end.

Under the move, the tax was reduced to 5% for deposits of up to six months maturity, cut to 3% for up to 1 year maturity and cut to zero for deposits with more than 1 year maturity.

