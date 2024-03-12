News & Insights

Turkey logs $2.556 bln current account deficit in January

March 12, 2024 — 03:37 am EDT

Written by Ezgi Erkoyun: for Reuters ->

ISTANBUL, March 12 (Reuters) - Turkey's current account balance recorded a smaller-than-expected deficit of $2.56 billion in January, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

The data compares with a median forecast in a Reuters poll for a $2.8 billion deficit. The forecasts ranged from $2.5 billion to $3.1 billion.

The trade deficit, a major component of the current account, declined 56.4% in January year-on-year to $6.23 billion, following government steps to reduce imports and boost exports.

The current account deficit widened to $48.8 billion in 2022, largely driven by energy and gold, and narrowed slightly to $45.2 billion in 2023, although it was above the government forecast of $42.5 billion.

The government forecast in September a current account deficit in 2024 of $34.7 billion.

Last week, Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said that the government will do whatever is necessary to reduce the current account deficit.

Separately, industrial production in January was stable month on month while it increased by 1.1% year on year.

