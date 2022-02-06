Turkey lifts ban on importing scrap metal from Lebanon -minister

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Turkey has lifted a ban on importing scrap metal from Lebanon, the country's trade minister said in comments reported by Lebanon's National News Agency on Sunday.

The Turkish decision will secure $100 million of "fresh dollars" annually for Lebanon, its Economy and Trade Minister Amin Salam added.

Salam said that the decision was taken during a visit last week to Turkey alongside a delegation headed by Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati last week.

(Reporting by Moataz Mohamed; Editing by Alexander Smith)

