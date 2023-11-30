News & Insights

Turkey launches investigation into 19 pharma companies

Written by Ezgi Erkoyun, Huseyin Hayatsever, Ludwig Burger, Patricia Weiss for Reuters

ANKARA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Turkey's competition authority said on Thursday it had launched an investigation into 19 pharmaceutical companies to determine whether they had violated competition law.

In a statement, the authority said it had decided on Nov. 9 to launch the probe into companies including AstraZeneca AZN.L, Bayer BAYGn.DE, Glaxosmithkline GLAX.NS, Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N, Bausch & Lomb BLCO.TO, Sanofi SASY.PA and Pfizer PFE.N. It provided no further details.

Asked about the matter, AstraZeneca said it does not comment on ongoing investigations as a matter of policy.

Glaxosmithkline, Sanofi and Germany's Merck KGaA MRCG.DE all said they were fully cooperating with competition authorities in Turkey, but did not elaborate further.

In a statement, BASF BASFn.DE said it was assessing the matter and was committed to high standards of legal compliance and business ethics.

AbbVie, Abdi Ibrahim, Bausch & Lomb, Bayer, Ilko, Johnson & Johnson, Liba, Menarini, Michael Page International, Panasonic, Pfizer, SIFI, and World Medicine could not immediately be reached for comment.

