Turkey launches investigation into 19 pharma companies

ANKARA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Turkey's competition authority has launched a probe into 19 pharmaceutical companies including AstraZeneca AZN.L, Bayer BAYGn.DE, Glaxosmithkline GLAX.NS, Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N, Bausch & Lomb BLCO.TO, Sanofi SASY.PA and Pfizer PFE.N, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The competition authority did not provide any further details on the investigation.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Huseyin Hayatsever; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

