Turkey launches competition probe into mobility app Marti

Ece Toksabay Reuters
Ebru Tuncay Reuters
ANKARA, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Turkey's competition board said on Wednesday it had launched an investigation into mobility app Marti for allegedly abusing its dominant market position, having concluded a preliminary investigation which found evidence to support the allegations.

Marti operates a fleet of nearly 50,000 e-mopeds, e-bikes and e-scooters.

Marti said last week it would go public via a merger with Galata Acquisition Corp. It said the transaction was expected to close in the fourth quarter, with the combined company expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MRT."

