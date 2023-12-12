News & Insights

US Markets

Turkey launches competition probe into Meta Platforms

Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

December 12, 2023 — 02:04 am EST

Written by Ezgi Erkoyun and Daren Butler for Reuters ->

ISTANBUL, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Turkey's competition board said on Tuesday it launched an investigation into Meta Platforms META.O over a possible violation of competition law by linking its social media platforms Threads and Instagram.

The Turkish regulator said the preliminary research produced serious and sufficient evidence to open an investigation to decide whether linking the Threads app to the Instagram app violated competition law.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

((ezgi.erkoyun@thomsonreuters.com; +90-212-350 7051; Reuters Messaging: ezgi.erkoyun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsMarkets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.