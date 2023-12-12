Turkey launches competition probe into Meta Platforms

ISTANBUL, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Turkey's competition board said on Tuesday it launched an investigation into Meta Platforms META.O over a possible violation of competition law by linking its social media platforms Threads and Instagram.

The Turkish regulator said the preliminary research produced serious and sufficient evidence to open an investigation to decide whether linking the Threads app to the Instagram app violated competition law.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

