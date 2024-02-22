Turkey keeps rates steady, could tighten if inflation outlook sours

By Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu

ANKARA, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank left its key interest rate steady at 45% on Thursday as expected after last month's hike but said the policy stance will be tightened if a significant and persistent deterioration in the inflation outlook is anticipated.

The monetary policy meeting came after Fatih Karahan was appointed central bank governor on Feb. 3 following the resignation of Hafize Gaye Erkan.

The bank said the current policy rate level will be maintained "until there is a significant and sustained decline in the underlying trend of monthly inflation and until inflation expectations converge to the projected forecast range."

"The monetary policy stance will be tightened in the case that a significant and persistent deterioration in inflation outlook is anticipated," the committee statement said.

The lira TRYTOM=D3, which has weakened steadily to new record lows this year, was little changed at 30.9975 against the dollar after the announcement.

The bank has lifted its one-week repo rateTRINT=ECI by 3,650 points since June, after President Tayyip Erdogan prevailed in May elections and initiated a U-turn towards greater orthodoxy in economic policy.

All 11 economists surveyed by Reuters forecast that the policy rate would be kept steady this month.

Presenting the bank's quarterly inflation report this month, Karahan said it will maintain a tight policy stance until inflation drops to target, keeping a year-end inflation forecast of 36% despite expectations it might need to rise.

According to the median forecast of the Reuters poll, the policy rate is expected to be 37.5% at end-2024.

Turkey's inflation rate climbed to an annual 64.9% in January, rising 6.7% on a monthly basis on the back of some big one-off annual price rises and a 49% minimum wage increase.

Karahan, previously deputy governor and a former Federal Reserve Bank of New York economist, is the fifth governor Erdogan has named in as many years. As deputy, he played a key role designing the tightening cycle.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay, Tuvan Gumrukcu, Huseyin Hayatsever; Editing by Daren Butler)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.