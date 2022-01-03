Turkey inflation surges 36.1% amid lira crisis, highest since 2002

Turkey's annual inflation jumped far more than expected to 36.08% year-on-year in December, the highest since September 2002, data showed on Monday, after the lira plummeted in value last year.

Month-on-month, consumer prices rose 13.58%, the Turkish Statistical Institute said, compared to a Reuters poll forecast of 9% and an annual forecast of 30.6%.

The producer price index rose 19.08% month-on-month in December for an annual rise of 79.89%, the data showed, reflecting the jump in import prices.

