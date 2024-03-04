Turkey inflation hotter than expected at 67% in February

Adds Simsek, details, background

ISTANBUL, March 4 (Reuters) - Turkey's annual inflation rate climbed to 67.07% in February, exceeding expectations and keeping up pressure for tight monetary policy amid strong rises in food, hotel and education prices, official data showed on Monday.

Shortly before the data, Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek told local broadcaster BloombergHT that annual inflation would remain high in the coming months due to base effects and the delayed impact of rate hikes, but would fall in the next 12 months.

The central bank has hiked rates by 3,650 basis points since June, but has now paused its tightening cycle saying that the current 45% policy rate is sufficient to bring down inflation.

Month-on-month, consumer price inflation (CPI) was 4.53%, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute, down from 6.70% in January.

A Reuters poll had showed annual inflation was expected to climb to 65.7% in February, for a monthly rise of 3.7%. The annual rate is seen falling to 42.7% by the end of 2024.

In January, annual consumer price inflation was 64.86%.

Restaurants and hotels led the price rises, surging 94.5%, followed by a 91.8% rise in education prices. Heavily weighed food and non-alcoholic drinks prices jumped 71.1%.

Economists have said that February inflation was also driven by the lingering impact of this year's minimum wage hike on the services sector.

Last month, the central bank maintained its 36% year-end inflation target and vowed to keep policy tight for longer to bring inflation down to forecasted path. The Reuters poll showed annual inflation falling only to 42.7% by year end.

The Turkish currency lost more than 36% of its value last year and 5.3% so far this year.

The domestic producer price index was up 3.74% month-on-month in February for an annual rise of 47.29%, the data showed.

