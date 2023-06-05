Turkey inflation dips to 39.6% on relief from free gas

Adds government providing free natural gas in paragraphs 1-3, background in paragraphs 7-11

ISTANBUL, June 5 (Reuters) - Turkish annual inflation fell to 39.59% in May, official data showed on Monday, broadly in line with expectations, largely due to the government offsetting price rises in other goods by providing natural gas free of charge.

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) said last week that it would apply a "zero price" method for natural gas in the consumer price index (CPI) calculations for May, a month in which President Tayyip Erdogan won re-election.

The government had pledged ahead of last month's elections that it would provide free gas in May, and a monthly free 25 cubic metres until May 2024. The move is seen costing the government 40 billion lira ($1.89 billion).

May consumer prices rose 0.04% from a month earlier TRCPI=ECI, compared with a forecast of a 0.2% fall in a Reuters poll.

The poll had forecast that consumer price inflation (CPI) TRCPIY=ECI would be up 39.2% from a year earlier, and was expected to end the year at 45%.

The domestic producer price index was up 0.65% month-on-month in May for an annual rise of 40.76%, according to the data from the Turkish Statistical Institute.

Inflation has been stoked by a late-2021 currency crisis and it touched a 24-year peak of 85.51% in October. It eased to 43.68% by April with a favourable base effect and relatively stable lira.

Erdogan has urged monetary stimulus over the last several years, aiming to achieve price stability by slashing borrowing costs, boosting exports and flipping chronic current account deficits to surpluses.

Erdogan appointed Mehmet Simsek, who is highly regarded by financial markets, as Treasury and Finance Minister at the weekend. The move was seen as setting the stage for a return to more orthodox policies, including rate hikes in coming months.

Others analysts said that after past episodes in which Erdogan pivoted to orthodoxy only to quickly return to his rate-cutting ways, much would depend on how much independence Simsek is granted.

($1 = 21.1318 liras)

(Reporting by Canan Sevgili and Berna Suleymanoglu; Writing by Daren Butler and Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

((daren.butler@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.