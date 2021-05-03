Turkey inflation at two-year high above 17% after lira slide

Adds lira, producer prices

ISTANBUL, May 3 (Reuters) - Turkish annual inflation climbed to 17.14% in April to its highest level in nearly two years, data showed on Monday, driven by a sagging lira and pricy commodity imports, pressuring the new central bank chief to keep policy tight.

In March, inflation stood at 16.19% and remains well above a 5% official target. It was last this high in May 2019.

The lira currency has tumbled 13% since mid-March when President Tayyip Erdogan replaced a well-respected and hawkish central bank governor, driving up import costs for import-dependent Turkey.

The depreciation was reflected in soaring producer prices, which were up 35.17% year-over-year in April, from 31.20% in March, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute.

Month-on-month, consumer prices rose 1.68%, a bit less than a Reuters poll forecast of 1.80%.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 firmed slightly after the inflation data, which was lower than a Reuters poll forecast of 17.3%. It stood at 8.29 versus the dollar at 0730 GMT.

Economists have predicted higher inflation and quicker rate cuts after Erdogan named as central bank governor Sahap Kavcioglu, who had previously criticised high rates and said they lead to inflation.

Producer prices, which were up 4.34% in April on a monthly basis, tend to pass through to higher consumer prices.

The central bank estimated last week that inflation would peak in April and decline to 12.2% by year-end.

But some analysts say it could continue rising into May and perhaps even June, delaying any cuts in the 19% policy interest rate. The median year-end forecast in the latest Reuters poll was 14%.

The central bank is not expected to tighten policy further this year in part due to Erdogan's opposition to high rates. His sudden sacking of the last three central bank governors has eroded monetary credibility, analysts say.

