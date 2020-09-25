Turkey increases limits for banks' swap transactions to 10% from 1%

ANKARA, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Turkey's BDDK banking watchdog said on Friday it relaxed the limit for banks' foreign-exchange swap, forward and option transactions with foreign entities to 10% of a bank's equity, from 1% previously.

In a statement, the BDDK said the move reversed an increase on the limits, made in April this year.

The BDDK also reversed a similar move it had taken earlier this year, by increasing the amount of lira sell side foreign exchange swaps, forwards and other derivatives made with non-residents with a maturity of seven days to 2% of banks' equity. Those with a maturity of 30 days were reduced to 5% of banks' equity.

(Reporting by Can Sezer and Tuvan Gumrukcu Writing by Ece Toksabay)

((ece.toksabay@tr.com; +90 312 2927022; Reuters Messaging: ece.toksabay.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.