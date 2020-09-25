Turkey increases limits for banks' swap transactions to 10% from 1%

Contributors
Can Sezer Reuters
Tuvan Gumrukcu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER

Turkey's BDDK banking watchdog said on Friday it relaxed the limit for banks' foreign-exchange swap, forward and option transactions with foreign entities to 10% of a bank's equity, from 1% previously.

ANKARA, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Turkey's BDDK banking watchdog said on Friday it relaxed the limit for banks' foreign-exchange swap, forward and option transactions with foreign entities to 10% of a bank's equity, from 1% previously.

In a statement, the BDDK said the move reversed an increase on the limits, made in April this year.

The BDDK also reversed a similar move it had taken earlier this year, by increasing the amount of lira sell side foreign exchange swaps, forwards and other derivatives made with non-residents with a maturity of seven days to 2% of banks' equity. Those with a maturity of 30 days were reduced to 5% of banks' equity.

(Reporting by Can Sezer and Tuvan Gumrukcu Writing by Ece Toksabay)

((ece.toksabay@tr.com; +90 312 2927022; Reuters Messaging: ece.toksabay.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More