Turkey in talks with Russia, South Korea for new nuclear plant

Credit: REUTERS/SPUTNIK

August 28, 2023 — 05:43 am EDT

Written by Can Sezer and Ezgi Erkoyun for Reuters ->

ISTANBUL, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Turkey is in talks with Russia and South Korea for the construction of a nuclear plant in the northern province of Sinop, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said on Monday.

Russia's Rosatom is already building Turkey's first nuclear plants in the southern province of Mersin.

Speaking to broadcaster TRT Haber, Bayraktar also said Ankara is in talks with China for a third nuclear plant in the Thrace region of western Turkey.

