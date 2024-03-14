Turkey house sales rebound by 17.3% y/y in February

ISTANBUL, March 14 (Reuters) - Home sales in Turkey jumped 17.3% in February from a year earlier to 93,902 units despite rising interest rates, even as sales to foreigners tumbled by 49.9%, Turkish Statistical Institute data showed on Thursday.

Russians were again by far the biggest foreigner buyers, purchasing 395 homes in February, reflecting demand for a financial haven in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and Western sanctions.

The data showed mortgaged sales declined 49.1% in February from a year earlier.

Last year, home sales were down 17.5% with sales to foreigners tumbling by 48.1%.

(Reporting by Daren Butler; Writing by Jonathan Spicer; editing by Christina Fincher)

((jonathan.spicer@reuters.com;))

