Turkey house sales nearly halved as credit boom fades

Contributors
Ezgi Erkoyun Reuters
Ceyda Caglayan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER

Turkish housing sales fell 47.6% year-on-year in December to 105,981 houses, data from the Turkish Statistics Institute showed on Thursday, recording a fall for the fourth month in a row as borrowing costs rose from a summer low.

ISTANBUL, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Turkish housing sales fell 47.6% year-on-year in December to 105,981 houses, data from the Turkish Statistics Institute showed on Thursday, recording a fall for the fourth month in a row as borrowing costs rose from a summer low.

The data showed mortgage sales fell 70.9% and accounted for nearly 14% of the total.

In 2020 as a whole, house sales rose 11.2% from the previous year, driven by cheap loans extended to ease economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. A monetary tightening cycle began in the second half of 2020.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Ceyda Caglayan; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

((ezgi.erkoyun@thomsonreuters.com; +90-212-350 7051; Reuters Messaging: ezgi.erkoyun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More