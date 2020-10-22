Turkey holds rates in surprise that sends lira to new low

Adds quote, details, lira

ISTANBUL, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank bucked broad expectations for another interest rate hike on Thursday by holding policy steady at 10.25% and saying it had already achieved results in its effort to lower inflation, sending the lira to another record low.

The bank, which also surprised last month when it hiked rates, said it would continue liquidity measures to tighten money supply. It raised the uppermost rate in its corridor, the late liquidity window, to 14.75% from 13.25%.

In a Reuters poll of 17 economists, the bank was expected to raise the key one-week repo rate TRINT=ECI by 175 basis points to halt a record-low drop in the lira and address double-digit inflation. Forecasts ranged from hikes of 100- to 300-points.

"A significant tightening in financial conditions has been achieved, following the monetary policy and liquidity management steps taken to contain inflation expectations and risks to the inflation outlook," the bank said in its monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting statement.

It said the MPC decided on "enhancing flexibility in liquidity management and continuing with liquidity measures until inflation outlook displays a significant improvement."

The move left its policy rate below annual consumer price inflation, which stood at 11.75% in September.

The lira plunged more than 2%to an all-time low of 7.9845 against the dollar, and is down 25% this year.

Last month, the bank surprised markets with a 200-basis point rate hike, tightening policy for the first time in two years as it sought to rein in inflation.

Turkey's economy contracted 10% in the second quarter due to measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The central bank's so-called backdoor moves to tighten credit have raised the average cost of funding CBTWACF= to 12.52% on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Daren Butler and Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Jonathan Spicer)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.