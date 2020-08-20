Turkey holds rates in favour of back-door steps to boost lira

Adds statement, background

ISTANBUL, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank held its key rate steady as expected on Thursday despite the lira hitting record lows this week, and it said it will continue back-door liquidity measures that have tightened credit and slowed the currency's decline.

The bank - which kept its one-week repo rate TRINT=ECI unchanged at 8.25% in the last three meetings following a nearly year-long easing cycle - said that exchange rate developments have slowed an expected drop in inflation.

Along with the pandemic, "exchange rate and credit developments restrain the demand-side disinflationary effects, and the trends of core inflation indicators have increased," the bank's policy committee said.

"Uncertainties regarding domestic and external demand conditions remain significant," it said adding that it kept its policy rate unchanged "while continuing with liquidity measures."

The policy rate remains sharply below the annual inflation rate, which stood at 11.76% in July. But economists said the back-door measures and political pressure would likely keep the bank on hold, and only five out of 17 in a Reuters poll had expected a hike.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 slid 0.8% to 7.345 versus the dollar in response. It is down 19% this year mainly due to concerns over depleted central bank reserves, costly interventions in the FX market and Turks' surging demand for hard currencies.

The currency hovered around 6.85 against the dollar for two months before a burst of selling in late July. While some have raised expectations for monetary tightening, the central bank has so far raised borrowing costs with other tools.

With the central bank's liquidity steps and other measures, the weighted average cost of funding CBTWACF= has risen to 9.37% as of Wednesday, from a low of 7.34% on July 16.

The currency had recovered some ground on Wednesday after President Tayyip Erdogan told energy executives that he would share "good news" on Friday - comments which one source said referred to an energy find in the Black Sea.

