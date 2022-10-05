World Markets
Turkey hires banks for 3-year dollar sukuk sale - document

Yousef Saba Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Turkey has hired banks to arrange the sale of three-year U.S. dollar-denominated Islamic bonds, a bank document showed on Wednesday.

Citi C.N, Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU, Emirates NBD ENBD.DU and HSBC HSBA.L are joint lead managers and bookrunners for the sale, which will follow the announcement, subject to market conditions, the document said.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba)

((Yousef.Saba@thomsonreuters.com; +971562166204; https://twitter.com/YousefSaba))

