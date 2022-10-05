Turkey hires banks for 3-year dollar sukuk sale - document

DUBAI, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Turkey has hired banks to arrange the sale of three-year U.S. dollar-denominated Islamic bonds, a bank document showed on Wednesday.

Citi C.N, Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU, Emirates NBD ENBD.DU and HSBC HSBA.L are joint lead managers and bookrunners for the sale, which will follow the announcement, subject to market conditions, the document said.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba)

((Yousef.Saba@thomsonreuters.com; +971562166204; https://twitter.com/YousefSaba))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.