Turkey hikes year-end inflation forecast to 65%

Credit: REUTERS/DILARA SENKAYA

September 06, 2023 — 07:26 am EDT

Written by Huseyin Hayatsever, Ezgi Erkoyun, Daren Butler for Reuters ->

ANKARA, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Turkey's government raised its annual inflation forecast to 65% for this year and 33% next year, while also trimming economic growth forecasts to 4.4% this year and 4% next year, according to its medium-term programme published on Wednesday.

Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz said at the presentation that "single-digit" inflation would be achieved in the medium term and that, as economic policies are adjusted, Ankara would not sacrifice jobs nor economic growth.

