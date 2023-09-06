Turkey hikes year-end inflation forecast to 65%

ANKARA, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Turkey's government raised its annual inflation forecast to 65% for this year and 33% next year, while also trimming economic growth forecasts to 4.4% this year and 4% next year, according to its medium-term programme published on Wednesday.

Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz said at the presentation that "single-digit" inflation would be achieved in the medium term and that, as economic policies are adjusted, Ankara would not sacrifice jobs nor economic growth.

