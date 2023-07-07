News & Insights

Turkey hikes VAT, consumer loan tax, other fees

Credit: REUTERS/CAGLA GURDOGAN

July 07, 2023 — 12:21 am EDT

Written by Ezgi Erkoyun and Burcu Karakas for Reuters ->

ISTANBUL, July 7 (Reuters) - Turkey has hiked the value-added tax on goods and services to 20% from 18% while it also increased tax collected on bank consumer loans, the country's Official Gazette said on Friday.

In the Gazette announcement effective immediately, President Tayyip Erdogan signed several decisions including one that increases Bank Insurance and Transaction Tax (BSMV) applied to consumer loans to 15% from 10% previously.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Burcu Karakas; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((ezgi.erkoyun@thomsonreuters.com; +90-212-350 7051; Reuters Messaging: ezgi.erkoyun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.