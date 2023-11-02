Turkey hikes required reserves ratio for FX-protected lira deposits

ISTANBUL, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The Turkish central bank hiked required reserves for FX-protected lira deposits by 5 percentage points, according to a decision published in the Official Gazette early on Thursday.

The central bank increased the required reserves for FX-protected lira deposits with maturities of up to six months to 30% from 25%, the gazette showed.

The required reserves ratio was increased to 10% from 5% earlier for accounts with maturities of up to one year, the gazette also showed.

The central bank introduced required reserves for all FX-protected lira deposits in July.

Separately, it also raised the required reserves ratio for foreign currency deposits by 1 percentage point for different maturity brackets.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Sonali Paul)

