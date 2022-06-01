Turkey hikes natural gas prices, household prices up 30%

ISTANBUL, June 1 (Reuters) - Turkish state-owned energy importer BOTAS said on Wednesday it had raised natural gas prices for households, industry and and electricity production, with the price for households raised by 30%.

The price of natural gas used in industry was raised by 40% for those who consume less than 300,000 cubic metres per year and by 10% for those who use more than that amount.

BOTAS also said natural gas prices for electricity production were raised by 16.3%.

Turkey imports almost all of its energy needs, leaving it vulnerable to big price swings. Soaring world energy costs in recent months have piled pressure on BOTAS to hike prices.

