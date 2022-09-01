Turkey hikes electricity, gas prices by 50% for industry, 20% for homes

Turkish authorities hiked electricity and natural gas prices for households by around 20% and by around 50% for industry on Thursday, putting further upward pressure on inflation, which was running at nearly 80% in July.

Turkey's EPDK energy regulator said it had raised houshold electricity prices by 20% and that used in the industry by 50%.

While state energy importer BOTAS said it had hiked the natural gas price for domestic use by 20.4%, and by 47.6% for small- to medium-scale industrial customers, and by 50.8% for large industrial users.

The price of gas used for electricity production was raised by 49.5%, BOTAS said.

