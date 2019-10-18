Turkey, Halkbank dollar-bonds rally after Syria deal with U.S.

LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Dollar-denominated bonds issued by Turkey's government and state-lender Halkbank rallied sharply on Friday after Ankara agreed with the United States to pause its Syria assault.

Longer-dated government bonds chalked up the largest gains with the 2030 issue jumping 1.6 cents to 135.186 cents in the dollar, according to Tradeweb.

Dollar-denominated bonds issued by the country's second-largest bank Halkbank also gained with the 2021 issue TR143983854= adding as much as 2.7 cents to 89.95 cents in the dollar.

The gains in Halkbank only partially recovered the hefty loss on Thursday when some issues tumbled more than 5 cents after U.S. prosecutors charged the state-owned lender with taking part in a scheme to evade U.S. sanctions on Iran.

