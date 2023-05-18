Turkey government dollar bonds steady as post-election rout moderates

By Libby George

LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - Turkey's sovereign dollar bonds steadied on Thursday after a three-day post-election rout that left them close to their lowest in at least six months.

The cost of insuring the country's debt against default fell slightly, but equity markets and banking stocks endured fresh losses in afternoon trading.

Incumbent President Tayyip Erdogan's stronger-than-expected showing in Sunday's vote has rattled markets that were betting on an end to his more than two-decade rule and the unorthodox economic policies that have come to characterize it.

Erdogan will face challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu in a May 28 runoff vote.

The 2045 bond gained close to one cent to trade at just over 70 cents on the dollar by 1300 GMT, Tradeweb data showed. US900123CG37=TE, US900123BG46=TE

Three straight days of losses saw many of the longer-dated issues more than 10 cents below the Friday close and some are trading below the 70 cent mark that analysts broadly consider the threshold for distressed territory.

Credit default swaps, which measure the cost of insuring the country's debt against default, narrowed by 8 basis points (bps) by mid afternoon, to 684 bps, data from S&P Global Market Intelligence showed. Earlier in the day they had reached 696, compared with around 480 bps before the election. TRGV5YUSAC=MG

Turkey's main banking stocks index had lost a further 2.75% by 1300 GMT, and was down by 20% from its pre-election close, while its overall equities index was nearly 3% lower on the day. .XBANK, .XU100

The lira also weakened, softening to as 19.7975 to the dollar - within a whisker of its record low of 19.80 hit in March. TRYTOM=D3

Separately, central bank data showed foreign investors cut their exposure to local stocks and bonds in the run up to the election: their bond holdings fell by $31.3 million in the week to May 12, and their stock holdings declined by $135.1 million.

Central bank data also showed that net international reserves dropped to a more than 21-year low of $2.33 billion in the week to May 12 as demand for foreign currency surged ahead of the elections.

