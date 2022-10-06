Turkey gives initial guidance in 10% area for 3-yr dollar sukuk - document

DUBAI, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Turkey gave initial price guidance in the 10% area for three-year U.S. dollar-denominated Islamic bonds, a bank document showed on Thursday.

Citi C.N, Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU, Emirates NBD ENBD.DU and HSBC HSBA.L are joint lead managers and bookrunners for the sukuk sale, which is expected to close later on Thursday.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

