Turkey gives initial guidance in 10% area for 3-yr dollar sukuk - document

Contributor
Yousef Saba Reuters
Published
Turkey gave initial price guidance in the 10% area for three-year U.S. dollar-denominated Islamic bonds, a bank document showed on Thursday.

Citi C.N, Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU, Emirates NBD ENBD.DU and HSBC HSBA.L are joint lead managers and bookrunners for the sukuk sale, which is expected to close later on Thursday.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

