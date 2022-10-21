Commodities

Turkey gets offers in tender to buy 495,000 tonnes wheat - traders

Michael Hogan Reuters
The lowest price in the first round of offers in the tender on Friday from Turkey's state grain board TMO to purchase 495,000 tonnes of milling wheat was believed to be $337.00 a tonne c&f, traders said in initial assessments.

The offer was said to have been made by trading house Grain Star for 100,000 tonnes for the Nov. 1 to Nov. 22 shipment position.

No purchase has yet been made and initial results of the tender are expected later on Friday, they said.

The TMO traditionally goes through several rounds of negotiations in its tenders seeking lower prices.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

