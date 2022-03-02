Turkey gets offers in tender to buy 435,000 tonnes wheat - traders

Adds detail, comment

HAMBURG, March 2 (Reuters) - The lowest price in the first offer round in the tender on Wednesday from Turkey's state grain board TMO for 435,000 tonnes of milling wheat was assessed at $420 a tonne for supplies already in warehouses inside Turkey, traders said.

No purchase has yet been made and initial results of the tender are expected later on Wednesday, they said.

Traders said the tender was dominated by offers of wheat already in warehouses inside Turkey, with Ukrainian and Russian exports disrupted by the fighting in Ukraine.

Some trading houses made advance shipments of wheat to Turkey in recent months to avoid repeated increases in Russia’s grain export taxes.

“Eight trading houses took part in the tender with Russians also present but with many of the usual Russian trading houses absent,” one trader said. “Exporters have mostly decided to offer from stocks in Turkey, not risking new shipments.”

“A mixture of port closures, sanctions and shipping problems seem to be the background, although the big Russian grain port of Novorossiysk is still working.”

The lowest offer was made twice, both by Russian trading house Aston for two 25,000 tonne consignments of 12.5% protein wheat for delivery from warehouses, to the Turkish port of Bandirma and Iskenderun.

Traders said some 410,000 tonnes of wheat from warehouses in Turkey was offered in the tender.

Only 100,000 tonnes of new imports were offered, with the lowest price at $439.00 a tonne c&f from Turkish trading house Tiryaki to the port of Samsun.

The TMO traditionally goes through several rounds of negotiations in its tenders seeking lower prices. Red milling wheat of 12.5% or 13.5% protein content was sought in a series of consignments to several Turkish ports for rapid shipment between March 10 and April 8.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Jason Neely)

