Turkey gets offers in tender to buy 435,000 tonnes wheat - traders

Michael Hogan Reuters
HAMBURG, March 2 (Reuters) - The lowest price in the first round of offers in the tender on Wednesday from Turkey's state grain board TMO to purchase 435,000 tonnes of milling wheat was believed to be $420 a tonne for supplies already in warehouses inside Turkey, traders said in initial assessments.

No purchase has yet been made and initial results of the tender are expected later on Wednesday, they said.

Traders said the tender was dominated by offers of wheat already in warehouses inside Turkey, with Ukrainian and Russian exports disrupted by the fighting in Ukraine.

