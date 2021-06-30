Commodities

Turkey gets offers in tender to buy 395,000 tonnes wheat -trade

Michael Hogan Reuters
HAMBURG, June 30 (Reuters) - The lowest price in the first round of offers in the tender from Turkey's state grain board TMO to purchase 395,000 tonnes of milling wheat on Wednesday was believed to be $262.85 a tonne c&f, traders said in initial assessments.

The offer was believed to have been made for about 50,000 tonnes of wheat sourced from Ukraine, they said.

It was said to have been submitted by trading house Samanci for shipment to the Turkish port of Tekirdag.

No purchase has been reported and talks continue, traders said. The TMO traditionally goes into several rounds of negotiations in its tenders seeking lower prices than initial offers.

Russian wheat was also offered at comparatively low prices in the tender despite Moscow’s export taxes designed to reduce shipments from the country to cool local prices.

Offers for Russian wheat included $265.50 a tonne c&f for 20,000 tonnes and $267.50 a tonne c&f for 25,000 tonnes, they said.

Shipment in the tender is sought between July 19 and Aug. 21.

The red wheat is sought in a series of consignments of between 20,000 and 50,000 tonnes. The wheat is for unloading in the Turkish ports of Derince, Iskenderun, Mersin, Izmir, Bandirma, Tekirdag, Samsun, Trabzon and Karasu.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Robert Birsel)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

