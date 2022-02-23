Commodities

Turkey gets offers in 6,000 tonne sunflower oil tender- traders

Contributor
Michael Hogan Reuters
Published

The lowest price offered in the tender from Turkey's state grain board TMO on Wednesday to purchase and import about 6,000 tonnes of crude sunflower oil was estimated at $1,512.49 a tonne c&f, traders said.

HAMBURG, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The lowest price offered in the tender from Turkey's state grain board TMO on Wednesday to purchase and import about 6,000 tonnes of crude sunflower oil was estimated at $1,512.49 a tonne c&f, traders said.

The offer was believed to have been placed by trading house Prime, they said. No purchase has yet been reported with price negotiations continuing and provisional results are expected later on Wednesday.

Only one other offer was reported, from trading house Aston at $1,535 a tonne c&f. Shipment is sought between March 2 and March 25 with unloading in the Turkish port of Tekirdag.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular