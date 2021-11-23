Turkey gets offers in 370,000 tonne barley purchase tender - traders

HAMBURG, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The lowest price offered in the first round of the tender from Turkey's state grain board TMO to buy 370,000 tonnes of animal feed barley on Tuesday was believed to be $349.85 a tonne c&f, traders said in initial assessments.

No purchase has yet been reported, they said. The TMO traditionally undertakes several rounds of negotiations in tenders seeking lower offers each round.

The lowest offer was said to have been submitted by trading house Dreyfus for 25,000 tonnes for shipment to the port of Tekirdag.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

