Turkey gets offers in 255,000 tonne barley purchase tender - traders

Adds detail, other offers

HAMBURG, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The lowest price offered in the first round of the tender from Turkey's state grain board TMO to buy 255,000 tonnes of animal feed barley on Tuesday was believed to be $324.00 a tonne c&f, traders said in initial assessments.

No purchase has yet been reported, they said. The TMO traditionally undertakes several rounds of negotiations in tenders seeking lower offers each round.

The lowest offer was said to have been submitted by trading house GTCS for two consignments, one of 50,000 tonnes for shipment to the port of Samsun and one of 30,000 tonnes to the port of Trabzon.

Shipment is sought in the tender between March 1-31 to five Turkish ports.

GTCS also offered the lowest price of $325.00 a tonne c&f for shipment to all the other three ports, traders said.

GTCS offered the price for 25,000 tonnes to the port of Derince, 75,000 tonnes to Iskenderun and 75,000 tonnes to Mersin.

Supplies already in warehouses in Turkey can be offered in the tender. Dealers say some exporters have made advance shipments to Turkey to escape rises in Russian grain export taxes which are being increased in stages to conserve domestic supplies.

The tender continues recent brisk grain import demand from Turkey to ensure good domestic supplies after the country’s crops suffered drought damage last summer.

Provisional results of the tender are expected later on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Louise Heavens)

