Turkey gets offers in 245,000 tonne barley purchase tender - trade

Adds detail, other offers from paragraph three

HAMBURG, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The lowest price offered in the first round of the tender from Turkey's state grain board TMO to buy 245,000 tonnes of animal feed barley on Tuesday was believed to be $294.90 a tonne c&f, traders said in initial assessments.

No purchase has yet been reported, they said. The TMO traditionally undertakes several rounds of negotiations in tenders seeking lower offers each round.

The offer was said to have been submitted by trading house Kibar for 25,000 tonnes for shipment to the port of Tekirdag.

This was followed by other offers including shipment to Iskenderun at $295.72 a tonne c&f, to Mersin at $297.72 a tonne c&f and to Derince at $300.00 a tonne. Offers to other ports were reported to over $300 a tonne c&f.

Provisional results of the tender are expected later on Tuesday. Purchases in the TMO’s tenders are subject to later confirmation.

Turkey is undertaking grain imports to secure local supplies with trade expectations that the country’s grain crop fell sharply this year.

In its last reported barley tender in August, the TMO bought 245,000 tonnes after provisionally purchasing 270,000 tonnes.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Louise Heavens)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.