Turkey gets offers in 18,000 tonne sunflower oil tender- traders

HAMBURG, April 28 (Reuters) - The lowest price offered in the tender from Turkey's state grain board TMO on Thursday to purchase and import about 18,000 tonnes of crude sunflower oil was estimated at $2,010 a tonne c&f, traders said.

The offer was believed to have been placed by trading house Prime for 6,000 tonnes for shipment to the port of Tekirdag, they said. No purchase has yet been reported with price negotiations continuing and provisional results expected later on Thursday.

Shipment is sought between May 16 and June 16 to the ports of Tekirdag and Mersin. Some sunoil supplies already in Turkey can be offered for delivery to Mersin.

In a previous tender on March 31, the TMO purchased about 18,000 tonnes of sunflower oil at the lowest price of $1,896.90 a tonne c&f for a 6,000 tonne consignment. Sunflower oil prices have risen sharply since the war in Ukraine hugely disrupted Ukraine’s massive sunoil exports.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.