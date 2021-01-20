Turkey gets its biggest book

By Sudip Roy

LONDON, January 20 (IFR) - Turkey recorded its biggest ever book, drumming up more than US$15bn of demand for its US$3.5bn dual-tranche offering on Tuesday.

The deal enabled the sovereign to raise about a third of its international funding needs for the year, with investors rebuilding their confidence after changes at the central bank and finance ministry last year.

"There's been a shift in investor positioning from underweight to market weight and some are probably looking at an overweight bias. That was reflected in the technicals on the trade and in the book size," said a banker.

Last year, Turkey's deals were a tough sell as concerns grew about a potential balance of payments crisis and the lira came under constant pressure.

But in this first deal of 2021, the book held firm even as leads tightened pricing. Perhaps, most tellingly, only 10% of the bonds went to local accounts, with UK and US investors the biggest buyers with 35% and 33%, respectively.

Turkey (B2/B+/BB-) announced an offering comprising five and 10-year SEC-registered bonds, eschewing once again the opportunity to issue a longer-dated note despite a strong bid for duration. Turkey has not issued a 30-year bond since 2017 as it focuses on its coupon costs.

Marketing began at 5.25% area for a January 2026 and 6.25% area for a January 2031.

A banker away said IPTs looked very generous on the five-year, which he thought were 40bp-50bp back of the curve, while the 10-year started about 40bp back.

But the big book meant Turkey could push on size and, to a degree, on pricing, with the sovereign launching both bonds for US$1.75bn each at 4.9% and 5.95%, respectively. That implied concessions of 10bp-15bp.

While several investment-grade issuers have crunched pricing, offering investors little or no concession, higher-beta credits are still having to leave something on the table.

Even so, some investors think there is little relative value in the sovereign. "We prefer Turkish corporates to the sovereign," said one account, who passed on this latest deal.

Others, though, thought the pricing was acceptable.

"The new bonds came in with some concession, so I think the market interest is justified. Fundamentally, the [country] is seemingly moving in the right direction, with policy being tightened in both quantity and price terms - credit growth is retracing and interest rates are going up. So we should see an eventual improvement in the balance of payments as demand is being reined in, and foreigners are feeling more confident on the policy direction," said an investor.

"That said, Turkey’s Achilles heel - its large refinancing needs and erosion of FX buffers - requires a continuation of this new policy direction, or else Turkey will come again under pressure and any trade should be considered as merely tactical."

The deal came two days ahead of a central bank meeting which will further test new governor Naci Agbal's ability to set monetary policy free of political pressure and raise interest rates to combat inflation.

Agbal replaced MuratUysal in early November and has hiked policy rates twice since by a combined 675bp. He has also simplified monetary policy by setting a single policy rate, the repo rate, at 17%.

There was also change at the finance ministry towards the end of last year as Lutfi Elvan replaced Berat Albayrak, president Erdogan's son-in-law, as finance minister.

Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan were the leads on the new issue.

(Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Philip Wright)

((sudip.roy@refinitiv.com; +44 207 542 4617))