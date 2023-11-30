Turkey GDP grew 5.9% in Q3, higher than forecast

Adds government comment on growth, inflation; details from the quarter; background on U-turn

ISTANBUL, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Turkey's economy expanded by a more-than-expected 5.9% in the third quarter, driven by household spending, data showed on Thursday, but activity should slow through the year-end after aggressive monetary tightening to cool demand.

Gross domestic product (GDP) grew 0.3% from the previous quarter on a seasonally and calendar-adjusted basis, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed.

In a Reuters poll, the economy was forecast to have expanded 5.6% annually in the third quarter, after which it should cool given the central bank has hiked rates to 40% from 8.5% since June as part of a sharp U-turn toward policy orthodoxy.

The annual reading was the highest since the second quarter of last year. Growth in the second quarter of this year was revised up to 3.9% from 3.8%, the data also showed.

The construction and industrial sectors expanded by 8.1% and 5.7% respectively, while the agriculture sector grew by only 0.3%, the data showed, in part reflecting fallout and rebuilding after this year's devastating earthquakes in the southeast.

Authorities have tightened monetary policy and begun to untangle a raft of financial regulations in order to cool overheated demand and to rein in inflation, which has risen above 61% and should climb until May before dipping.

The Treasury Ministry said on Thursday such policies will continue until both inflation and the current account deficit decline permanently, adding that the economy was on track toward balanced growth.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Nevzat Devranoglu; Editing by Jonathan Spicer and Bernadette Baum)

