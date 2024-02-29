Turkey GDP grew 4.5% in 2023 on strong demand; slowdown coming

Adds sector breakdown, economist comment, background on policy

ISTANBUL, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Turkey's economy grew 4.5% last year and 4.0% in the fourth quarter, data showed on Thursday,beating expectations as strong domestic demand offset fallout from devastating earthquakes and a slowdown in main trading partners.

Growth is expected to slow this year as an aggressive monetary tightening cycle seeks to rein in soaring inflation, which has driven much of the demand and stoked imports.

But fourth-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) still expanded 1.0% from the previous quarter on a seasonally and calendar-adjusted basis, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed.

In a Reuters poll, the economy was forecast to have expanded 4.3% in 2023, very close to the government's medium term programme forecast of 4.4%. Fourth quarter GDP growth was forecast to be 3.5%. The economy expanded 5.5% in 2022.

Growth in the third quarter was revised up to 6.1% from 5.9%, the data also showed, reinforcing the strength.

In 2023 the total value added increased by 9.0% in financial and insurance activities, 7.8% in construction and 6.4% in services. Final consumption expenditure of resident households increased by 12.8%. Exports fell 2.7% and imports increased by 11.7% last year, reflecting the lopsided influence of demand.

The economy grew around 4% in the first half, affected by production disruptions following earthquakes that hit the country's southeast in February and by the central bank's low-rates policy before May elections, which encouraged consumers to borrow and spend to get ahead of high inflation.

Since June however, the bank has pivoted policy and gradually hiked its benchmark rate to 45% from 8.5%. Growth is expected to cool off to 2.9% this year as a result of the tighter economic policies, the poll showed.

Inflation surged to 65% in January and is expected to rise through May. MIT economist Daron Acemoglu said in an interview this week that the central bank had not tightened policy enough to achieve its disinflation goal.

