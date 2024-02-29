News & Insights

Turkey GDP grew 4.5% in 2023 on strong demand, beating forecasts

February 29, 2024 — 02:00 am EST

Written by Ezgi Erkoyun for Reuters ->

ISTANBUL, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Turkey's economy grew a more-than-expected 4.0% in the fourth quarter, data showed on Thursday, with full-year growth at 4.5% as strong domestic demand offset the impact of a slowdown in main trading partners and devastating earthquakes in February.

Growth is expected to slow this year, but fourth-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) still expanded 1.0% from the previous quarter on a seasonally and calendar-adjusted basis, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed.

In a Reuters poll, the economy was forecast to have expanded 4.3% in 2023, very close to the government's medium term programme forecast of 4.4%. Fourth quarter GDP growth was forecast to be 3.5%. The economy grew 5.5% in 2022.

Growth in the third quarter was revised up to 6.1% from 5.9%, the data also showed.

