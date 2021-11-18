Turkey forges on with 100-point rate cut despite lira meltdown

ISTANBUL, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank slashed its policy rate by 100 basis points to 15% as expected on Thursday, citing temporary price pressure and hitting the lira, even after inflation jumped to near 20% and the currency spiraled to all-time lows.

The bank, seen as bowing to President Tayyip Erdogan's calls for stimulus despite the risks, extended an easing cycle that began in September when the one-week repo interest rate TRINT=ECI was lowered from 19%.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 tumbled versus the dollar after the rate decision and was down 3% to 10.98, matching an all-time low hit earlier in the day.

The central bank was expected to cut by 100 basis points according to a Reuters poll last week, though some analysts thought the 9% lira selloff this week would stay its hand. The size of last month's 200-point cut surprised markets.

Analysts have called the monetary easing premature and reckless given it leaves Turkey's real yields sharply negative, and runs against the grain of a world in which central banks are raising rates to head off global price rises.

The central bank's credibility has been battered in recent years given Erdogan's frequent criticism of interest rates and his rapid overhaul of the bank's leadership over policy differences.

Erdogan pledged on Wednesday to continue battling interest rates "to the end," accelerating the currency selloff that has had echoes of a full-blown crisis in 2018.

The more than 30% lira depreciation so far this year raises prices via imports, further stoking inflation that has steadily climbed to 19.89% last month, the highest in nearly three years.

Inflation is four times the central bank's official 5% target, sharply raising living costs for Turks along with the currency depreciation.

The central bank has said inflation is temporary and last month began emphasising the need to address current account deficits.

The bank has recently focused more on the core "C" inflation measure, which strips out energy, food and some other goods, and which eased to 16.82% in October.

The lira has shed some 32% this year with most of the drop since September when a more dovish policy stance was adopted. It is by far the worst performer in emerging markets this year.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

