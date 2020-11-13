Markets
Turkey fines Google $26 mln for abusing market position - competition board

Daren Butler Reuters
Ece Toksabay Reuters
ISTANBUL, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The Turkish Competition Board has fined Google GOOGL.O 196.7 million lira ($26 million) after ruling it was abusing its market dominance, a statement by the board said on Friday.

The company has been found to be violating the terms of fair competition due to unfair access to advertisement space, the statement said, and the California-based tech giant "was abusing its dominant power in the market".

In February, the competition authority fined Google 98 million lira for abusing its dominant market position and "aggressive competition tactics."

(Reporting by Daren Butler and Ece Toksabay Editing by Dominic Evans)

    Most Popular