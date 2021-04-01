US Markets
Turkey fines firms over short selling irregularities -regulator

Daren Butler Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER

ISTANBUL, April 1 (Reuters) - Turkey fined 10 securities firms for up to 7.8 million lira ($1 million) in relation to irregularities in short-selling transactions, the country's Capital Markets Board said in its weekly bulletin on Thursday.

Fines of various amounts were imposed on firms including Merrill Lynch International, JP Morgan Securities, Goldman Sachs International, Credit Suisse Securities Europe and Barclays Capital Securities, the statement said.

Last July, Turkey's Borsa Istanbul applied a temporary short selling ban on various foreign institutions because they failed to notify authorities about short-selling transactions.

($1 = 8.1011 liras)

(Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Leslie Adler)

