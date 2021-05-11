Turkey factory output surges 16.6%, more than expected

Adds current account data, details, lira

ISTANBUL, May 11 (Reuters) - Turkish industrial output jumped 16.6% year-on-year in March, data showed on Tuesday, far exceeding forecasts and expanding for a tenth consecutive month after slowing sharply last year due to initial measures to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

Month-on-month, industrial output rose 0.7% in March on a calendar and seasonally adjusted basis, the Turkish Statistical Institute said. In a Reuters poll, the year-on-year growth in output was forecast at 12.5%.

Many Turkish factories halted operations a year ago, soon after the first COVID-19 infection was recorded. Output dropped 31.4% in April and 19.9% in May before a recovery began in June.

The second-half rebound in activity helped the economy expand 1.8% in 2020, one of only a few globally to avoid a contraction, thanks to a state lender-led credit boom mid-year.

In the first quarter of 2021, industrial production grew 12.3% year-on-year, the data also showed.

The data left the lira little changed and 0.4% weaker at 8.302 against the dollar.

A surge in COVID-19 cases in March prompted Ankara to revive curbs on people's movement and some business activities, but manufacturing has been exempted from the lockdowns and closures.

Data from the central bank on Tuesday showed the country's current account deficit widened to $3.329 billion in March from $2.585 billion a month earlier - less than a Reuters poll forecast of $3.8 billion.

Turkey's import-reliant economy, worth $717 billion in 2020, has been prone to big trade deficits and a boom-bust growth cycle exacerbated by the pandemic. However, the 2021 deficit is expected to narrow due to higher exports and the potential return of tourism revenue.

Economists expect growth to return to near 5% this year, although much could depend on how the early-season rise in coronavirus cases affect the key tourism season.

(Reporting by Can Sezer and Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.