Turkey factory output logs first annual rise since February

ISTANBUL, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Turkish industrial production rose 0.1% year-on-year in June, data showed on Friday, expanding for the first time since February and reflecting the economic reopening after a coronavirus lockdown.

The expansion fell short of expectations for a 1.1% annual rise. Turkey logged its first virus infection on March 11 and soon after many factories halted operations, leading to drops in production of 31.4% in April and 19.9% in May.

Month-on-month, industrial production was up 17.6% in June on a calendar and seasonally adjusted basis, the Turkish Statistical Institute data showed.

(Reporting by Daren Butler and Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

