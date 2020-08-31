Turkey extends short labour pay by two months

ISTANBUL, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Turkey has extended a short labour pay benefit, a system that provides additional wages to employees whose hours are cut short, by two months until the end of October in a measure responding to the impact of the coronavirus.

The presidential decision was announced in the country's Official Gazette on Monday.

In July, Turkey's parliament approved a law giving President Tayyip Erdogan the authority to decide for each sector whether to extend the short labour pay benefit.

That law also allowed Erdogan to extend a layoff ban imposed to combat the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic until July 2021. The layoff ban was first imposed in April for three months.

(Reporting by Can Sezer Editing by Daren Butler)

