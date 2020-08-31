Turkey extends short labour pay by two months

Turkey has extended a short labour pay benefit, a system that provides additional wages to employees whose hours are cut short, by two months until the end of October in a measure responding to the impact of the coronavirus.

The presidential decision was announced in the country's Official Gazette on Monday.

In July, Turkey's parliament approved a law giving President Tayyip Erdogan the authority to decide for each sector whether to extend the short labour pay benefit.

That law also allowed Erdogan to extend a layoff ban imposed to combat the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic until July 2021. The layoff ban was first imposed in April for three months.

