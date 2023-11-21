News & Insights

World Markets

Turkey extends LNG deal with Algeria for three years -energy minister

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 21, 2023 — 12:22 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

ANKARA, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Turkish state energy company Botas has signed a deal with Algerian state oil and gas company Sonatrach to extend their existing gas supply contract for three years, Turkey's energy minister said on Tuesday

Under the deal signed during an official visit to Algiers by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey will continue to buy 4.4 billion cubic metres (bcm) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Algeria, Alparslan Bayraktar said in a statement posted on social media platform X.

(Reporting by Huseyin Hayatsever Editing by David Goodman )

((Huseyin.Hayatsever@reuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.