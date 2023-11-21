Turkey extends LNG deal with Algeria for three years -energy minister

ANKARA, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Turkish state energy company Botas has signed a deal with Algerian state oil and gas company Sonatrach to extend their existing gas supply contract for three years, Turkey's energy minister said on Tuesday

Under the deal signed during an official visit to Algiers by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey will continue to buy 4.4 billion cubic metres (bcm) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Algeria, Alparslan Bayraktar said in a statement posted on social media platform X.

(Reporting by Huseyin Hayatsever Editing by David Goodman )

